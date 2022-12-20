School Staff in Bengal Village Draw Salary, but Locals Ask 'Where's the School?'

When The Quint contacted Kabirul, he admitted that he has been receiving the salary, but claimed that he quit the post of headmaster a year ago. "I resigned as a headmaster in August last year, and since then, I have had no connection with the school... The staff has been getting their monthly salaries. We were running the school from a small room but it was closed a few months ago after the students stopped getting mid-day meals."

The senior officials of the Madrasah Education Board, meanwhile, told The Quint that they had no knowledge about the existence of the school.

"We do not have information on any such school, and we are not giving them any funds for salaries as our board does not give any assistance to unaided madrasas. We will certainly look into the issue as it has been brought to our notice. But this is in no way connected to us," said Abid Hussain, Director of Madrasah Education, West Bengal.