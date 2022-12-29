CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Schedule Released on cbse.nic.in

CBSE has released the practical exam date sheet for classes 10 and 12 on their official website at cbse.nic.in. Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is all set to release the CBSE class 10, 12 date sheet 2023 for all the other exams soon. The CBSE date sheet for classes 10 and 12 will be available online at the CBSE website.

Students who have registered for the CBSE boards and will appear for the same can check the CBSE class 10 and class 12 timetables for 2023 on cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. CBSE has released the Practical examination dates only and the exam will commence on 2 January 2023, and will continue till 14 January 2023.

As per the official notice by CBSE board the Class 10, and 12 exams will begin on 15 February 2023.