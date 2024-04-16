UPSC Final Result 2023 Expected Soon; Steps To Download Scorecard Here

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC is expected to release the final Civil Service Examinations 2023 results soon. Students must know that there is no official confirmation yet. After the results are declared, candidates who appeared for the personality test will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official website of the commission at upsc.gov.in.

1026 candidates appeared for the UPSC personality test after being declared successful in the Civil Service (Main) examination 2023 in December 2023. The personality tests were taken from 2 January to 9 April 2024. The commission conducted the mains examination in September 2023 and the prelims examination were held on 28 May 2023.