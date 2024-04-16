UPSC Final Result 2023 Expected Soon; Steps To Download Scorecard Here

UPSC Final result 2023 to be out soon
(Photo: The Quint)
The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC is expected to release the final Civil Service Examinations 2023 results soon. Students must know that there is no official confirmation yet. After the results are declared, candidates who appeared for the personality test will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official website of the commission at upsc.gov.in.
1026 candidates appeared for the UPSC personality test after being declared successful in the Civil Service (Main) examination 2023 in December 2023. The personality tests were taken from 2 January to 9 April 2024. The commission conducted the mains examination in September 2023 and the prelims examination were held on 28 May 2023.
The UPSC seeks to fill 1,105 positions in various government departments. Candidates who will successfully pass all the tests and interviews will be recruited to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Revenue Service (IRS) and other central services and posts.
Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
On the homepage, click the link that reads ‘Civil Service Examinations 2023 Final Results’.
A new PDF will pop up.
Candidate can check their name in the list of 1,105 successful candidates.
They can then download the PDF
Take a print out of the PDF and keep a hard copy for future reference.
The overall pass percentage of females has increased over the past few years. Women candidates dominated the top positions last year as well.