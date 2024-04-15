MP Board Result Date 2024: When Will MPBSE Class 10th, 12th Results be Declared

MP Board Result 2024: The MP Board result 2024 for classes 10 and 12 is awaited. Candidates who have appeared in the MPBSE 10th, 12th examination are curious to know the result date and time. Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is anticipated to declare the MP Board results soon on the official websites, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. Once announced the results can be downloaded and checked by using personal login details like application number and roll number.

MPBSE Class 10 board examination was conducted from 5 February to 28 February 2024, while the Class 12 board examination was held from 6 February to 5 March 2024. This year, approximately 16 lakh candidates have registered for 10th and 12th class examination.