MP Board Result Date 2024: When Will MPBSE Class 10th, 12th Results be Declared

MP Board Result 2024 Date and Time: MPBSE is likely to declare the class 10, 12 results on this date. Details here.
Saima Andrabi
Education
Updated:

MP Board Result Date 2024: Check time and other details of MPBSE class 10, 12 results.

(Photo: iStock)

MP Board Result 2024: The MP Board result 2024 for classes 10 and 12 is awaited. Candidates who have appeared in the MPBSE 10th, 12th examination are curious to know the result date and time. Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is anticipated to declare the MP Board results soon on the official websites, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. Once announced the results can be downloaded and checked by using personal login details like application number and roll number.

MPBSE Class 10 board examination was conducted from 5 February to 28 February 2024, while the Class 12 board examination was held from 6 February to 5 March 2024. This year, approximately 16 lakh candidates have registered for 10th and 12th class examination.

MP Board Result 2024 Date and Time

According to online reports, it is likely that the MP Board 10th, 12th results 2024 will be officially announced after 20 April 2024. However, there is still no confirmation about the exact result date and time.

Check this space regularly for the latest updates on MP Board Results 2024.

Websites To Check MP Board Result 2024 

Once released, MP Board Result 2024 can be downloaded and checked on the official websites mentioned below.

  • mpresults.nic.in

  • mpbse.nic.in

Steps To Check MP Board Result 2024 for Class 10 and 12

Once announced, candidates can follow below steps to download and check the MP Board Result 2024.

  • Visit official website at mpresults.nic.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct links for MP Board Class 10 or Class 12 Results 2024.

  • A login page will open on the screen.

  • Enter the login details like application number and password.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.

  • Check the results carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy of the scorecard for future reference.

Published: 15 Apr 2024,11:06 AM IST

