UP Board 10th, 12th Result Date 2024: Results Expected Soon; Steps To Download

UP Board Results 2024 for the 10th and 12th will be declared soon on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
UP Board 10th 12th Result 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to release the UP Board Results 2024 soon.
According to sources, results of Class 10th and 12th will likely be announced by 25 April. After the results are announced, students can access their scores through the official websites of UPMSP.
Over 55 lakh students took the UP Board High School and Intermediate examinations this year. According to UPMSP, the Class 10th board examination saw a total of 29,47,311 registered students, whereas 25,77,997 students registered for the intermediate examinations this year.
To check the UPMSP Matric and Intermediate board exam scores, candidates need to follow these steps:
Visit the official websites at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.
Click on the link labelled “Download UP Board Result 2024" available on the homepage.
Candidates can choose the appropriate link for the exam they appeared for either High School (Class 10th) or Intermediate (Class 12th) results.
Candidates need to enter their roll number and submit their login credentials.
Class 10th or 12th results will then be displayed on the screen.
Download the UP Board Results and consider taking a printout for future reference.
In addition, students also have the option to check their results through SMS and utilize DigiLocker to access their board results.
To access UP Board Marksheet on DigiLocker, candidates need to follow these steps:
Visit the official website, digilocker.gov.in.
Look for the link labelled "Class X Marksheet 2024" or "Class XII Marksheet 2024" and click on it.
Visit the UP Board link and proceed to register by logging in with your mobile number and Aadhaar card.
Have the registration details, like the exam roll number, readily available.
