UP Board 10th, 12th Result Date 2024: Results Expected Soon; Steps To Download

UP Board 10th 12th Result 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to release the UP Board Results 2024 soon.

According to sources, results of Class 10th and 12th will likely be announced by 25 April. After the results are announced, students can access their scores through the official websites of UPMSP.

Over 55 lakh students took the UP Board High School and Intermediate examinations this year. According to UPMSP, the Class 10th board examination saw a total of 29,47,311 registered students, whereas 25,77,997 students registered for the intermediate examinations this year.