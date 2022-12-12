CBSE Class 10, 12 Fake Exam Date Sheet Making Rounds On Social Media

The board had informed through an official notice that it will conduct the theory-based examinations for both classes 10 and 12 for the academic year from 15 February 2023.

The official notice read, "The practical examinations will begin from January 1 and schools have been directed to complete the syllabus for these till then. The practical examinations for Class 12 will only be conducted by external examiners appointed by the board, while for Class 10, these will be conducted by internal examiners."

The sample papers for classes 10 and 12 have already been released by the board along with the marking schemes for all the subjects.