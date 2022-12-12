CBSE Class 10, 12 Fake Exam Date Sheet Making Rounds On Social Media

As per reports, the complete schedule for CBSE exams will be released soon.
(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) informed the students and interested readers that the class 10, and 12 date sheets making rounds on social media are fake and the schedule is not yet released.
As per an official, the board will soon release the exam date sheets. As per a senior official, "The multiple versions of date sheets doing the round are fake. The exam schedule will soon be announced and the students and parents should wait for official information."
The board had informed through an official notice that it will conduct the theory-based examinations for both classes 10 and 12 for the academic year from 15 February 2023.
The official notice read, "The practical examinations will begin from January 1 and schools have been directed to complete the syllabus for these till then. The practical examinations for Class 12 will only be conducted by external examiners appointed by the board, while for Class 10, these will be conducted by internal examiners."
The sample papers for classes 10 and 12 have already been released by the board along with the marking schemes for all the subjects.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)