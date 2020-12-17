Board Exams: Education Minister to Go Live at 4pm Today

A day after he declared dates for JEE Main 2021, Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal is all set to go live again at 4 pm on Thursday – this time to take questions from teachers on the issue of board exams.
Dr Pokhriyal made the announcement on Twitter, where he asked teachers to share their concerns with him, using #EducationMinisterGoesLive.
In his tweet, Dr Pokhriyal said “Dear Teachers, I will be going live on Dec 17 at 4 PM to talk to you all about the upcoming board exams. Please share your queries/concerns with me using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. I will be happy to address them all.”
Thursday’s live comes after the education minister, in his interaction with students on 10 December, refused to share any concrete detail on the schedule for upcoming board exams.
What did the education minister say on 10 December?
Dr Pokhriyal said that so far, no decision on dates for board or entrance examinations have been taken, while assuring students that the ministry would try its best to avoid a clash between practicals and other entrance exams.
Responding to a query of a Class 12 CBSE student, who asked if CBSE practicals would be postponed or cancelled in the light of less physical classes, the education minister said that a decision on the matter will be taken soon.
The education minister also said that if the situation does not become conducive for holding practical classes, a decision on CBSE Class 12 practicals will be taken soon.
Principals, however, feel that given the circumstances and the lack of hands-on practical classes in labs, the decision to conduct practicals for CBSE Class 12 students should best be left to schools.
