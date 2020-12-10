Decision Regarding Conduct of CBSE Practical Exams Still Unclear

Dismissing rumours that dates for board exams to be conducted in 2021 have been released, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on 24 November had clarified that it had not released any date for any exam, whether written or practical, so far.

Responding to media reports falsely claiming that the Class CBSE 12 practical exams will be held from 1 January to 8 February, the board said that dates mentioned in these articles are old and tentative. It further stated that the dates were issued a long time ago and are not applicable at the moment.

Meanwhile, CBSE Secretary Anurag on 20 November had said that the board exams will certainly take place, and the schedule for which will be announced soon.