How Should CBSE Go About Class 12 Practicals? Schools Weigh in

From conducting oral examinations online to incorporating elements of practical lab work in multiple choice questions (MCQs), principals say that the only way to stem the uncertainty around practicals conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is to allow schools the autonomy to decide how and when this process should be undertaken.
However, since several schools across the country have not been able to reopen since the coronavirus lockdown in March, students have had to rely only on online classes for lab lessons that were meant to be conducted with hands-on experience.
Why care about practicals at all?
Why can’t practicals be conducted without physical lab lessons?
Jyoti Arora, Principal of Mount Abu Public School, in Delhi’s Rohini, says that although her school has almost completed the syllabus for practical lab classes online, there's only so much that online classes can offer.
Arora maintains that with schools being shut and practical classes going online, students may not be prepared to perform in practicals that are conducted at the school under the observation of an external examiner.
The first solution, she says is to assess the coronavirus situation and see if students can be brought into schools for hands-on practical classes for a period of one month from January this year.
If practicals are not held, what are the solutions?
Malika Preman, Principal of Tagore International School, in Delhi’s East of Kailash, says that if practical classes cannot be held, experiment component of practicals can be replaced with an exam based on multiple choice questions, that can be held online.
Preman is echoed by Jyoti Arora, who too, says that experimental aspects can be replaced by MCQs, while adding that marks for the viva can be increased to make up for loss.
The other solution, says Arora, “is to have questions based on practicals in theory papers.”
What about schools that have conducted physical practical classes?
While all Delhi schools have had to conduct practical classes online, as the state government has not allowed schools in the quasi-state to reopen, some in other parts of the National Capital Region like Noida, have been able to conduct physical practical classes.
Neeti Bhalla Saini, Principal of Genesis Global School in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida said that although her school was able to conduct practical classes offline in a staggered manner, she is not sure if it would be possible to conduct board practicals offline in January, under the supervision of an external examiner.
At Springdales School in Delhi’s Pusa Road, although teachers had arrived in schools and conducted practical classes for students digitally, “there’s no substitute for hands-on classes classes,” says Principal Ameeta Mulla Wattal.
“The practicals can be conducted internally and be left to the school. Schools can conduct viva, conduct online classes from labs and children can make their own files and be evaluated on that basis,” says Wattal.
What is CBSE saying?
According to a CBSE Official, who wished not to named, there are several opinions on this matter and nothing has been decided so far. While adding that a one-size-fits-all solution could be difficult to find, the official said that discussions are on and that a decision will be made soon.
He also said that the board could consider replacing the experiment part with exams based on practical aspects and increase marks for viva.
