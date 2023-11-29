CBSE Board Exams 2024: CBSE 10th, 12th Exam Dates Out Soon; Check Details Here

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019CBSE Board Exams 2024: CBSE 10th, 12th Exam Dates Out Soon; Check Details Here

CBSE 10th, 12th Exam Dates 2024: The timetable is expected to be out by the first week of December on the website.
Raajwrita Dutta
Education
Published:

CBSE board exam 2024 dates for Classes 10 and 12 will be declared soon on the website.

(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is getting ready to declare the CBSE 10th, 12th board exam 2024 date sheet for interested candidates. As of now, we do not know the exact date for the CBSE board exam 2024 timetable so candidates should stay alert. Various reports suggest that the date sheet will be announced by the end of November or in the first week of December. You must check the website, cbse.gov.in, for the latest updates.

Candidates can download the CBSE 10th, 12th board exam 2024 date sheet from the website as soon as the link is activated. They are patiently waiting for the CBSE board exam 2024 timetable to be released so they can note the important dates. The official website, cbse.gov.in, contains all the important announcements for concerned candidates to go through.

The online reports suggest that the CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2024 will be announced soon so you should be ready to go through the timetable. One should note that the timetable will be declared on the official website only.

CBSE 10th, 12th Exam Date 2024: Details

According to the latest details available online, the CBSE 10th, 12th exam date 2024 might be declared by 2 December. The date sheet can also be announced earlier so keep a close eye on the official website.

The exams are likely to begin on 15 February 2024 and end on 10 April. However, these are not the officially confirmed dates and the exact timetable will be out soon.

The detailed subject-wise timetable for Classes 10 and 12 board examinations will be available in a PDF format so that it is easier to go through the details.

If there are any changes in the exam dates later on, concerned candidates will be notified about them. You can prepare for the upcoming board examinations accordingly. Students appearing for the exam should stay alert and informed.

CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2024: How To Download

Let's take a look at the step-by-step process to download the CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2024 online, here:

  • Go to the website – cbse.gov.in – to search for the timetable link.

  • Click on the option that says "CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2024 PDF" on the home page.

  • The timetable PDF for the respective classes will be displayed on your screen.

  • Download the PDF from the website and save a copy on your device.

