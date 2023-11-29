CBSE Board Exams 2024: CBSE 10th, 12th Exam Dates Out Soon; Check Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is getting ready to declare the CBSE 10th, 12th board exam 2024 date sheet for interested candidates. As of now, we do not know the exact date for the CBSE board exam 2024 timetable so candidates should stay alert. Various reports suggest that the date sheet will be announced by the end of November or in the first week of December. You must check the website, cbse.gov.in, for the latest updates.

Candidates can download the CBSE 10th, 12th board exam 2024 date sheet from the website as soon as the link is activated. They are patiently waiting for the CBSE board exam 2024 timetable to be released so they can note the important dates. The official website, cbse.gov.in, contains all the important announcements for concerned candidates to go through.