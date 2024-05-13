CBSE 12th Result 2024 Declared: Download CBSE Class 12 Results; 87.89% Pass

CBSE 12th Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the CBSE 12th Result 2024 for all interested candidates. All students who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 exams on the scheduled dates can download the results from the official website - cbseresults.nic.in. One must check the scores and personal details mentioned on the scorecard carefully after downloading it from the site. The overall pass percentage is 87.89 percent, as per the latest details announced by the board.

The CBSE 12th Result 2024 link is activated on cbseresults.nic.in and is also available on DigiLocker. The board has officially informed that 1633730 students registered for this year's Class 12 examinations. Last year's pass percentage was 87.33 percent. Now, candidates must take a look at their scores carefully and contact the board officials in case of any queries regarding the results.