CBSE Result 2024 Soon: Marks Verification Schedule Out for 10th and 12th Class

CBSE 10th and 12th Results 2024. Marks Verifications Schedule Releasd.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an official notification regarding the schedule for the verification of marks obtained by 10th and 12th class students in the CBSE Board Exams 2024. As per the notification, all those students who will not be satisfied or have any doubts regarding the class 10 and 12 board exam marks can avail the option of marks verification, after the results are officially announced by the officials.
Students can also opt for a facility that allows them to obtain a photocopy of the evaluated answer sheets or re-valuated answer books. However, the request is time bound and has to be raised within the deadline, after the last date no request will be entertained.
The process of verification of marks will commence from the 4th day of the declaration of result and will be applicable till the 8th day from the result declaration date. Let us check out the full marks verification schedule of CBSE 10th and 12th class below.
Verification of Marks: The process will begin from the 4th day from the result date and will end on the 8th day from the date of declaration of result.
Photocopy of Evaluated Answer sheets: The process will start on the 19th day from the result date and will end on the 20th day rom the date of declaration of result.
Re-evaluation of Answer Books: The process will commence from 24th day from the result date and will end on the 25th day from the date of declaration of result.
The CBSE Board class 10 and 12 results will be declared anytime soon. However, the exact date and time is yet to be confirmed by the officials. It is likely that the results may be out by 15 May 2024,
cbse.nic.in
cbseresults.nic.in
results.cbse.nic.in
digilocker.gov.in
results.gov.in
Candidates can check the CBSE class 10 and 12 results by using the following login details.
Roll number
School Number
Admit Card ID
Candidates must follow below steps to download and check the CBSE Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2024.
Go to the official website, cbse.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct result link for Class 10 or Class 12.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
