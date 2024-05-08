CBSE Result 2024 Soon: Marks Verification Schedule Out for 10th and 12th Class

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an official notification regarding the schedule for the verification of marks obtained by 10th and 12th class students in the CBSE Board Exams 2024. As per the notification, all those students who will not be satisfied or have any doubts regarding the class 10 and 12 board exam marks can avail the option of marks verification, after the results are officially announced by the officials.

Students can also opt for a facility that allows them to obtain a photocopy of the evaluated answer sheets or re-valuated answer books. However, the request is time bound and has to be raised within the deadline, after the last date no request will be entertained.

The process of verification of marks will commence from the 4th day of the declaration of result and will be applicable till the 8th day from the result declaration date. Let us check out the full marks verification schedule of CBSE 10th and 12th class below.