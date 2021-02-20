Now Submit DigiLocker Docs While Applying for Passport Services
This move has been taken in a step towards paperless governance, informed Union Minister V Muraleedharan.
Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday, 19 February, has rolled out a new scheme which would enable citizens to submit documents through DigiLocker while applying for passport-related services.
Passport Applicants will now be able to provide link to their specific documents uploaded in the DigiLocker app.
"With the launch of this new scheme, applicants applying for passport services can provide link to their specific documents uploaded in the DigiLocker. This would enable citizens to submit various documents required for Passport Services through DigiLocker in a paperless mode. They are not required to carry the original documents," stated a release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
Documents that may be accepted by the app are Class 10 certificate or marksheet, PAN card, Aadhaar card, driving license and voter ID.
E-Passports Soon
Speaking about his next move to go virtual, Muraleedharan informed that passports could be included in the DigiLocker app. In case of loss of passport, users will be able to download e-passports.
“We are working on the idea of a passport to be included as one of the documents in DigiLocker. Moving forward, I am confident that this will help the citizens to retrieve the passport whenever required," he said.
"Targeted at paperless governance, DigiLocker is a platform for issuance and verification of documents/certificates in a digital way, thus eliminating the use of physical documents. Further, once passports are also uploaded in DigiLocker, details would be easily accessible to authorized users from any location, which would be useful especially in case of loss of passport," he added.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.