CBSE Class 10,12 Term 1 Result Date 2022: Result Likely To Be Out on 16 Feb

CBSE class 10,12 term 1 result 2022 : Exepected to be out on 16 Feb 2022
(Photo: iStock)
Students are waiting for the date of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 Term 1 Result 2022 for months. While the CBSE has not announced any specific date for the result declaration, the CBSE term 2 date sheet was released earlier.
However, students will now be happy to know that on the basis of chatter on several official groups, many teachers have shared tentative dates for the result declaration.
Therefore, once the results are declared, students can check the CBSE class 10,12 term 1 result on the official websites of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.
As mentioned before, while CBSE has not given any particular date for the result declaration, the only news that students had was that the results would be announced by the first week of February 2022.
However, according to the chatter on various groups that includes teachers, experts and some officials, the CBSE class 10,12 term 1 results could be declared on 16 February 2022.
While some teachers believe that the results for both the classes will be released on 16 February 2022, some are of the opinion that the results for class 10 would be announced by 04:00 pm, and the results for class 12 would be declared earlier by 12:00 pm.
However, there has still been no official confirmation by the CBSE. Only one CBSE official remained anonymous and said that they themselves have been waiting for some direction regarding the CBSE board results.
Additionally, teachers have said that the CBSE has made no communication with schools and teachers post declaring the CBSE class 10,12 term 2 exam dates. The dates for practical exams and the list of teachers overseeing the practical exams have also not been intimated by the board.
Thus, one of the city coordinators in one group discussing the result declaration date said that the board must really confirm the result date now as students are rightfully getting stressed and restless.
As for the CBSE class 10,12 term 2 exams 2022, they are likely to commence from 26 April 2022. Candidates can visit cbse.gov.in to check the exam schedule however, candidates must note that the detailed schedule is yet to be announced by the CBSE.
In fact, it is expected to be released by March 2022, however, no official announcements have been made in this regard.
For more updates on the CBSE class 10,12 term 1 result, please stay tuned to The Quint and visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)