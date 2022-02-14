CBSE Class 10,12 Term 1 Result Date 2022: Result Likely To Be Out on 16 Feb

Students are waiting for the date of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 Term 1 Result 2022 for months. While the CBSE has not announced any specific date for the result declaration, the CBSE term 2 date sheet was released earlier.

However, students will now be happy to know that on the basis of chatter on several official groups, many teachers have shared tentative dates for the result declaration.

Therefore, once the results are declared, students can check the CBSE class 10,12 term 1 result on the official websites of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.