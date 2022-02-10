ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter Reacts With Memes as CBSE Announces Offline Exams for Term 2

The offline exams will commence on 26 April.

Quint NEON
Updated
Social Buzz
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Twitter reacts as CBSE announces offline exams for Term II.</p></div>
i

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in a decision that came as a shock to many students announced that the Term II exams would be conducted offline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commencing on 26 April, the notification issued by the board mentioned that the date sheet would be available on the board's website soon. The main issue troubling students would now be the online to offline transition, and the fact that they studied online during the whole year only to appear for offline exams is something they are finding difficult to navigate.

It looks like the students have switched into a denial mode, since a majority of the response to this announcement has been in the form of memes. While the situation is frustrating, the memes are funny for sure.

Check them out here:

Twitter Reacts With Memes as CBSE Announces Offline Exams for Term 2

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Twitter Reacts With Memes as CBSE Announces Offline Exams for Term 2

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Twitter Reacts With Memes as CBSE Announces Offline Exams for Term 2

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Twitter Reacts With Memes as CBSE Announces Offline Exams for Term 2

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Twitter Reacts With Memes as CBSE Announces Offline Exams for Term 2

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Twitter Reacts With Memes as CBSE Announces Offline Exams for Term 2

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Twitter Reacts With Memes as CBSE Announces Offline Exams for Term 2

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

The CBSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 were conducted in two terms this year – Term I and Term II. This decision was taken to accommodate any uncertainties caused due to the pandemic. Term I results are expected to be released in the next two weeks.

Also Read

CBSE Board Exams: Lack of Clarity Over Dates, Format Leaves Students Unsettled

CBSE Board Exams: Lack of Clarity Over Dates, Format Leaves Students Unsettled
Published: 
Edited By :Tejas Harad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×