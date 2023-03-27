Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: BSEB Matric Result Out Soon; Date & Time Here

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Class Result 2023 will be out soon. Check details here.
(Photo: iStock)
Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 anytime soon on the official website, results.biharboardonline.com.
According to several media reports, the BSEB Matric Result may be declared on 28 March 2023. However, the board officials have not confirmed the exact result date and time yet.
BSEB will announce the 10th or matric result date and time via its official Facebook and Twitter pages. Like Bihar Board 12th Result 2023, BSEB will hold a press conference to declare the 10th class result along with topper names, marksheet details, and other important information.
Once released, candidates can check their Bihar Board matric results by using personal credentials mentioned on the admit card like roll number and roll code.
This year, Bihar Board 10th class exam was conducted from 14 to 22 February 2023. To qualify the BSEB Class 10th examination, candidates are required to score at least 30 percent marks in each subject. The Bihar Board exam pattern was a little bit different this year because candidates had to attempt more objective type questions compared to the previous years.
More than 16 lakh candidates appeared in the Bihar Board Matric Exams 2023. According to reports, the 10th toppers verification was completed by the BSEB on Saturday, 25 March 2023. The BSEB 10th marksheets will be released immediately after the declaration of the result.
Go to the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
On the appeared home page, click on the direct link for BSEB 10th Result 2023
A login page will show up on the screen
Enter the required login details like roll number and roll code
Hit the submit option
Your BSEB matric result will appear on the screen
Check the result carefully
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference
