IGNOU B.Ed Result 2023 Out: Direct Link and Steps To Check Entrance Test Result

IGNOU B.Ed Result 2023 has been declared on the official website, ignou.ac.in. Check details here.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the B.Ed Entrance Result 2023 on the official website, ignou.ac.in. Candidates who participated in the IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Examination can download and check their results by following the below mentioned steps.
The IGNOU Exam January Session was conducted by the University on 8 January 2023. Candidates who will successfully qualify the B.Ed Entrance Test will be shortlisted for the IGNOU B.Ed Counselling 2023.
The Counselling will be held at different regional centers of the country based on the ranks, cluster wise merit list, cut-off scores, availability of seats, and more.
Candidates have to carry all the original documents on the day of counselling for the verification process.
All the students must remember that qualifying the IGNOU B.ED Entrance Test 2023 will not make them eligible for admission. They have to qualify the counselling round to confirm their admission. Also, it is necessary to submit correct information at all the stages of the examination. Any wrong information will lead to the cancellation of the candidature.
Go to the official website, ignou.ac.in.
On the appeared homepage, search and click on the IGNOU B.ED Entrance Result 2023 Direct Link.
A login page will appear on the computer screen.
Enter the personal login details like enrolment number.
Hit the submit option.
Your IGNOU Entrance Result will show up.
Check the result carefully to know if you have qualified or not.
Download, save, and print a result copy for future reference.
