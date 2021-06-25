Odisha BSE Class-10 2021 Result Declared, Here's How to Check

Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Friday, 25 June declared the result of High School Certificate exam (HSC/ Class 10), state open school certificate, and Madhyama examination.

Students who registered themselves for any of the above mentioned exams can check their final result at board's official website: bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in.

According to the board, this year, 97.89 percent students passed in Odisha's Class 10 result. It is around 20 percent more in comparison to last year's 78.76 percent.

A total of 5,74,125 students registered for Odisha Class 10 exam, out of which 5,62,010 were declared passed.