BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Date to be Announced Today at bseodisha.ac.in

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2022 date and time to be announced officially.
(Photo: iStock)
It is a good day for the lakh of students who appeared for BSE Odisha Class 10 exams 2022 and are waiting for their class 10 results. According to the reports, the Board of Secondary Education, BSE Odisha is expected to announce the Odisha HSC Result 2022 Date and Time for Class 10 students today, 4 July 2022.
The official announcement of the date and time for the Odisha 10th Results 2022 comes as a relief for the students waiting for an update on the same for months. Though the result date and time are yet to be announced and confirmed. After the declaration of the BSE Odisha HSC Result 2022, the students can check their results on the official website at bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
Check out CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live Updates
As per the media reports from Bhubaneshwar office, the State Education Minister Sameer Dash is expected to announce the Odisha 10th Result 2022.
Earlier, the minister had issued a statement “the Class 10 result date will be announced tomorrow, and the 10th result 2022 will be announced next week.” It is expected that BSE Odisha HSC Result 2022 Date will be announced today by him through official channels.
Visit the official websites at bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in
You will have to log onto the portal and click on the relevant link for the same.
A new page will appear where in you will have to enter your roll number and other details.
After submitting the details, Odisha Matric Results 2022 will appear on the screen.
Candidates can check and download the softcopy and save it for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)