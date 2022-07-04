BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Date to be Announced Today at bseodisha.ac.in

It is a good day for the lakh of students who appeared for BSE Odisha Class 10 exams 2022 and are waiting for their class 10 results. According to the reports, the Board of Secondary Education, BSE Odisha is expected to announce the Odisha HSC Result 2022 Date and Time for Class 10 students today, 4 July 2022.

The official announcement of the date and time for the Odisha 10th Results 2022 comes as a relief for the students waiting for an update on the same for months. Though the result date and time are yet to be announced and confirmed. After the declaration of the BSE Odisha HSC Result 2022, the students can check their results on the official website at bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

