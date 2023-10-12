BPSC Bihar Teacher Result 2023: TRE Results Expected Today; Steps To Download

BPSC Bihar Teacher Result 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC is ready to release the results of the school teacher competitive examination, BPSC Bihar TRE 2023 today, 12 October 2023. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the Bihar Teacher result on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On 11 October 2023, the commission informed candidates that they can download OMR sheets of the exam till October 15. The notification can be read on the commission’s official website. The BPSC Bihar Teacher Answer keys of the exam have already been released. BPSC Teacher exam was conducted from 24 to 26 August in two shifts- from 10 AM to 12 PM and from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM. This recruitment drive aims fill up a total of 1,70,461 vacancies of school teachers in Bihar.