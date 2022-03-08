Bihar Board 10th and 12th Results Expected to be Out on 25 March 2022

BSEB 10th and 12th results are expected to be released on 25 March 2022
According to the reports, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is looking forward to announce the results for class 10 and 12 Boards on 25 March 2022.
The students who had appeared for the Bihar Board Examinations can check their results on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in. It is important that the students are aware of the evaluation process and passing criteria of the exams.
As per the reports, 13 lakh students appeared for the class 12th board examinations and 16 Lakh students appeared for the class 10th boards. Around 29 lakh students are waiting for the BSEB Board Examination results.
The 10th Board exams had begun on 17th February 2022 while class 12th Boards had begun on 1st February 2022.
If the media reports are to be believed, the evaluation for the 12th BSEB papers started on 26 February 2022 and for 10th BSEB papers, it started on 5 March 2022.
The evaluation is expected to get over by 17th March 2022 for class 10 and by 8th March for class 12. Immediately after the evaluation, the results will be announced.
Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Bihar Board class 10th or 12th result 2022.
A new window will pop up, fill in your roll number and password.
After you successfully submit the credentials, the result will be displayed on your screen.
You can download the result and take the print for future use.
After the results are announced, you can download your marksheet. The 10th passed students can apply for 11 and the 12th passed ones can apply for graduation.
