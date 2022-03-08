Bihar Board 10th and 12th Results Expected to be Out on 25 March 2022

According to the reports, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is looking forward to announce the results for class 10 and 12 Boards on 25 March 2022.

The students who had appeared for the Bihar Board Examinations can check their results on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in. It is important that the students are aware of the evaluation process and passing criteria of the exams.

As per the reports, 13 lakh students appeared for the class 12th board examinations and 16 Lakh students appeared for the class 10th boards. Around 29 lakh students are waiting for the BSEB Board Examination results.

The 10th Board exams had begun on 17th February 2022 while class 12th Boards had begun on 1st February 2022.