Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam 2022: Exams To Begin on 4 March, Rules To Follow

Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam 2022 is divided in two shifts.
The Maharashtra Board Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 Board Examination 2022 is scheduled to begin on Friday, 4 March 2022.
Students appearing for the Class 12 Board Examination 2022 are also expected to follow all the COVID-19 protocols at the exam centres.
The HSC exam is scheduled to be held in two shifts, morning shift and afternoon shift. The morning shift starts at 10:30 am and ends at 2:00 pm.
To get all the latest updates and information regarding the examination, students can check the official website - mahahsscboard.in.
As per the schedule, students will get around 10 minutes to read the question paper. The ones appearing in the HSC Class 12 exam can download the hall ticket from the official website.
After entering the details correctly, students can download their Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam 2022 Admit Card from the official website.
All the students appearing for the Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam 2022 are requested to follow COVID-19 guidelines at the exam centre.
Students should carry their face masks, sanitiser and admit cards to the examination hall.
Candidates should reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the mentioned reporting time.
No student should carry any type of electronic device to the examination centre.
Students are advised to read all the information on the question paper correctly before starting to write.
Students should also take a look at the answer sheets to check if there are any rules to be followed and write accordingly.
