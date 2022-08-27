Bihar DCECE Result 2022 Declared: Check Official Website; Counselling Dates Here

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bihar DCECE Result 2022 Declared: Check Official Website; Counselling Dates Here

Bihar DCECE: The result is declared on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in for the candidates to check and download.
Raajwrita Dutta
Education
Published:

Bihar DCECE Result 2022 is released on the official website.

(Photo: The Quint)

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has officially declared the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) Result for all the candidates who appeared for the exam. Candidates can check and download the Bihar DCECE Result 2022 from the official website. The website that everyone should visit to download the results is bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The official website of the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) contains the latest updates from the board so the candidates should check them.

The Bihar DCECE Result 2022 is now available for download on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date are requested to check the results soon on the site. They must check the mentioned details on the mark sheet carefully to see if there are any printing mistakes. Contact the examination board in case of any problems.

Candidates are requested to check all the latest updates from the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. They must stay informed and keep the credentials handy while downloading the mark sheets.

Bihar DCECE 2022: Result and Counselling Updates

According to the latest official details, the Bihar Polytechnic Exam 2022 was formally held on 30 July and 31 July by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB).

The exam is conducted for candidates who are interested to take admission to various polytechnic courses in the different institutions of the state.

Candidates who qualified for the exam will be eligible to register for the BCECE 2022 counselling. It is important to note that the counselling registrations are scheduled to begin on 1 September.

To know all the latest updates on the Bihar DCECE 2022 Counselling Registrations, one must visit the official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

First, candidates should download the Bihar DCECE Result 2022 to see if they have qualified for the exam.

Bihar DCECE Result 2022: How to Download

Here are the steps that candidates should follow to download the Bihar DCECE Result 2022 online:

  • Visit the official website of the board - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

  • Click on the link that states Bihar DCECE Result 2022 on the homepage.

  • Enter your required credentials such as Roll Number and Date of Birth to log in to your account.

  • The Bihar DCECE Result will display on your screen.

  • Download the mark sheet from the website and save a copy of the same for future use.

