Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2022 To Be Out Today: Check Details

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2022 to release at 3:00 p.m. today.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially declared the date and time of the release of the Class 12/Intermediate results.
Candidates who had appeared for the Class 12 examination can check their results online on BSEB's official website – biharboardonline.com.
Around 13.5 lakh students had appeared for the Bihar Board Intermediate Examination and now they are eagerly waiting for the results to be declared by the Board.
Candidates can check their Class 12 Result 2022 on three websites once it is declared. They are as follows:
biharboardonline.com
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
secondary.biharboardonline.com
Students can access their results by entering their Roll Number and Roll Code. They are requested to keep these credentials ready before the Class 12 Result 2022 is released on the official website.
Here is a step-by-step procedure by which candidates can check the Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2022 once it is released on the official website:
Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB: biharboardonline.com.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that states 'Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2022 by Roll Number'.
Step 3: Enter your Roll Number and Roll Code to log in.
Step 4: Click on the Submit button.
Step 5: The Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen of your device.
Step 6: Take a printout of the result.
