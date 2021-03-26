BSEB Class 12 Exam Result Declared, Here’s How to Check It
Students can check their result on the board’s official websites.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Friday, 26 March, declared the result of the Class 12 (Intermediate) board examinations.
Students who appeared for the Class 12 board exams can check their result on the board’s official websites: onlinebseb.in, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
As per the reports, around 13.5 lakh candidates appeared for intermediate exam.
How to Check BSEB Class 12 Board Exam Results
- Visit one of the websites: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in.
- Click on the Intermediate result link on the homepage.
- Log in using your roll number, stream, date of birth, and other details asked.
- Your result will appear on your screen.
- Download and print it for future use.
A total of 78.04 percent students passed in Bihar board Class 12 exam.
BSEB Class 12 Passing Marks
Candidates need to score at least 33 percent marks in order to pass the intermediate board examinations. Additionally, they also need to score passing marks in each subject.
