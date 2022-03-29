Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Not To Be Released Today, Check the Tentative Date

Bihar Board 10 Result 2022 will not release today.
The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB Class 10 results 2022 is eagerly anticipated by the students.
It was assumed according to the reports that the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 will release today, on Tuesday, 29 March 2022.
As per the notice, the Bihar School Examination Board is expected to announce the BSEB Class 10 Result 2022 by 2 April 2022.
Candidates should note that this is a tentative date and the board will confirm soon.
It is also important to note that the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 will not release on 29 March 2022.
Once the results are released, students can check the BSEB Class 10 Result 2022 on the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. They can also check the results on other official websites – biharboardonline.com and onlinebseb.in.
Candidates are requested to keep checking the official website for further updates on the results.
Once the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022 is declared, students can also check their scores via SMS.
The Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 will be available on the official website for the candidates.
Here are the steps that the students need to follow to download their results from the website:
Go to the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Click on the 'Student Section' on the homepage.
A new login page will open on your screen.
Log in to your account by entering your Registration Number and Date of Birth.
Click on the submit button after checking your details.
The BSEB Class 10 Result 2022 will appear on your screen.
Download the result from the website and keep a hard copy.
Candidates are requested to keep following the official sites for all the updates regarding the result and other important dates.
