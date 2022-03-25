BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022 Soon, Here Are the Last Five Years Pass Percentage

BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022 to be out soon.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is most likely to announce the result of the Class 10 Board Exams by the end of March 2022.
It is to be noted that over 16,48,894 students are eagerly waiting for the BSEB Class 10 Result 2022 to be declared.
Candidates who had appeared for the examination can keep checking the website for all the latest updates on the result.
Since the evaluation process is almost over, candidates can expect the result soon.
Recently, the Bihar Board had decided to re-conduct the Mathematics exam for Class 10 as there were reports of cheating and paper leaks.
Keep following the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and onlinebseb.in. for updates on the result declaration date.
Even though in 2021, the Bihar Board Matric 10th Result witnessed a slight dip in the pass percentage compared to the year 2020, overall there has been an increase.
Here is the pass percentage of the Bihar Board Matric 10th Result over the last five years:
2016- 44.66%.
2017- 50.12%
2018- 68.89%
2019- 80.73%
2020- 80.59%
2021- 78.17%
The ones who are unable to score the passing marks in one or two subjects will have to appear for a compartmental exam. Students should take note of this important information.