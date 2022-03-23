Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Release Date, How To Check and Other Details
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022 very soon.
The students who had appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 Examination are eagerly waiting for the board to declare the results.
However, it is to be noted by the students that the BSEB has not made any official announcements regarding the release date of the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022.
When the board decides to release the class 10 results, students can check their respective results on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com.
Students can keep checking these websites for further updates on the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022. It has all the latest updates regarding the examination.
Bihar Board Matric 10th Result 2022 Date and Time
There are speculations that the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 will be released by the end of March.
The class 10 Maths paper was cancelled by the BSEB as there were reports of cheating and paper leak.
Now the examination is scheduled to be conducted on Thursday, 24 March 2022 in the exam centres in Motihari district. The time of the examination is from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.
This is the reason why the board had to delay the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 declaration.
The latest data suggests that the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 will be released in the last week of March.
However, there are chances that the result announcement can be delayed to April.
Since the BSEB has not made any official announcement regarding the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022 release date and time, it is still a mystery.
Students are requested to visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com and stay updated with all the latest information about the result.
They can check the result on the official website of BSEB once it is released by the board.
How To Download Bihar Board Matric 10th Result 2022?
Go to the official website at biharboardonline.com
Click on the link that states BSEB Matric Result 2022
Fill in your details such as exam roll number and roll code as asked on the portal
Verify all the information and click on submit
Your Bihar Class 10 Result 2022 will appear on the screen
Download the result from the website and keep a hard copy for reference
