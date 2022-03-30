Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: BSEB Website Crashes, Here Is How To Check Offline

Check BSEB 10th Result 2022 via SMS.
(Photo: iStock)
The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB 10th Result 2022 is eagerly awaited by the students who had appeared for the examination.
Earlier, some rumours hinted that the BSEB Class 10 Result 2022 will release during the last week of March.
However, the Bihar School Examination Board clearly stated via an official notification that the results will not release in March. The tentative date for the BSEB Class 10 Result 2022 is 2 April 2022.
Candidates are requested to wait for the Bihar School Examination Board to make further announcements.
Candidates who had appeared for the BSEB Class 10 Exam 2022 and are waiting for the results to release are requested to check the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.
Since the official website of BSEB has crashed, it is important to know the methods to check the Class 10 Matric Result 2022 via SMS.
As the students are unable to check the BSEB official website, they are looking for alternative ways to know about the results.
Here are the steps that the candidates need to follow to check the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 offline via SMS:
Go to the messages section on your mobile.
Tap on the option "New Message" to create a new one.
To check your BSEB Class 10 Result 2022, type BIHAR10<space>ROLLNUMBER. You should enter your roll number.
Send this message to the number – 56263.
You will receive your BSEB Class 10 score via SMS on your mobile phone.
If the BSEB official website starts working, one can check their results on the site as well.
