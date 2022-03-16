Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2022 To Be Out Today: Check Details
Here are all the important details you need to know about the Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2022.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially declared the date and time of the release of the Class 12/Intermediate results.
The Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2022 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, 16 March 2022, at 3:00 pm. Candidates can check their results on the official website once it is out.
Candidates who had appeared for the Class 12 examination can check their results online on BSEB's official website – biharboardonline.com.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) formally announced the Class 12 Result 2022 date and time on Twitter. Students can take a look at the notification posted by the Board on its Twitter handle.
Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2022: Date, Time, and Important Details
Around 13.5 lakh students had appeared for the Bihar Board Intermediate Examination and now they are eagerly waiting for the results to be declared by the Board.
Candidates can check their Class 12 Result 2022 on three websites once it is declared. They are as follows:
biharboardonline.com
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
secondary.biharboardonline.com
Students can access their results by entering their Roll Number and Roll Code. They are requested to keep these credentials ready before the Class 12 Result 2022 is released on the official website.
All these important details are mentioned on the BSEB Class12 admit card. Students should keep their admit cards handy.
Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2022: Steps To Check
Here is a step-by-step procedure by which candidates can check the Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2022 once it is released on the official website:
Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB: biharboardonline.com.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that states 'Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2022 by Roll Number'.
Step 3: Enter your Roll Number and Roll Code to log in.
Step 4: Click on the Submit button.
Step 5: The Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen of your device.
Step 6: Take a printout of the result.
It is to be noted by the candidates that the Bihar Board has already released the Class 12 examination answer key on 3 March 2022 on the official website.
