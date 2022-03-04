Bihar Board Inter Answer Key 2022: How to Download and Raise Objections
Bihar Board Inter Answer Key 2022: Raise objections on BSEB's official website.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer key for the BSEB Class 12 board exams 2022 or Intermediate exam 2022 on Thursday, 3 March 2022.
The Class 12 or Inter answer key 2022 has been released for the objective questions. The objective questions comprise 50% of the total marks in the examinations.
Candidates who had appeared for the Bihar Board Inter exam 2022 can download the answer key from the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
The BSEB Intermediate examinations were held from 1 February to 14 February 2022.
Candidates who want to challenge the Bihar Board Class 12 answer key 2022 can do so till 5 pm on 6 March 2022.
Any objection after the mentioned deadline will not be entertained. Students can raise objections on the official website of BSEB: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Candidates should remember clearly that the last date to raise objections is 6 March 2022 till 5 pm.
As per data, a total of 13.5 lakh students had registered for the BSEB Class 12 board examination this year.
Bihar Board Inter Answer Key 2022: Steps to Download
Candidates who had appeared for the exam can follow these simple steps to download the answer key and check if there are any discrepancies:
Click on the BSEB official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
When the homepage opens, click on the link 'Higher Secondary (Inter) answer key'.
Fill in details about your Roll Number and Roll Code.
Click on Submit.
The BSEB Class 12 Board Examination 2022 answer key will display on your screen.
Select the subject from the selection list.
Download the answer key for the future.
Bihar Board Inter Answer Key 2022: Steps To Raise Objections
In case the candidates want to raise objections against the answer key, they can do so by following these steps within the deadline which is 6 March 2022 till 5 pm.
Visit the official website of BSEB: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Click on the link objection.biharboardonline.com to challenge the answer key.
A new page will open on the screen.
Fill in your details to log in.
The BSEB Class 12 answer key 2022 will display on your screen.
Raise objection and also pay a processing fee.
Download the answer key for future use.
The direct link to download the answer key and raise objection is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
