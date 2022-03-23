Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Release Date, How To Check and Other Details

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 release date not announced yet.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022 very soon.
The students who had appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 Examination are eagerly waiting for the board to declare the results.
When the board decides to release the class 10 results, students can check their respective results on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com.
There are speculations that the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 will be released by the end of March.
The class 10 Maths paper was cancelled by the BSEB as there were reports of cheating and paper leak.
This is the reason why the board had to delay the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 declaration.
The latest data suggests that the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 will be released in the last week of March.
Since the BSEB has not made any official announcement regarding the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022 release date and time, it is still a mystery.
They can check the result on the official website of BSEB once it is released by the board.
Go to the official website at biharboardonline.com
Click on the link that states BSEB Matric Result 2022
Fill in your details such as exam roll number and roll code as asked on the portal
Verify all the information and click on submit
Your Bihar Class 10 Result 2022 will appear on the screen
Download the result from the website and keep a hard copy for reference