Goa Board 10th Result 2022 To Be Out Tomorrow: How To Check GBSHSE SSC Results

Goa Board Class 10th Result can be checked on GBSHSE official website gbshse.info
(Photo: The Quint)
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the results on Secondary School Certificate (SSC)/ Class 10 exams 2022 Wednesday, 1 June 2022. Result will be declared on the official website of the board, gbshse.info.
Therefore, candidates who appeared for the Goa Board class 10 exam are advised to visit the official website after the declaration of result.
Goa Board SSC exams were conducted in two terminal systems in December 2021, and April 2022.
Visit the official website GBSHSE: gbshse.info
Click on SSC April 2022 result link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your seat number/registration details and login
Your SSC Goa board Class 10 result 2022 will appear on the screen
Check your marks and save the result for future reference
As per the official notice released by the board, Goa Board class 10th marksheets will be available for download from school login on 3 June 2022 (9 am onwards).
Check this space regularly for further updates about the GBSHSE 10th result 2022.
