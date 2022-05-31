WBBSE Class 10 Result Date Announced: How To Check Madhyamik Result 2022

WBBSE 10th Madhyamik result date announced
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Monday, 30 May 2022, announced the result declaration date of the West Bengal Board Madhyamik (Class 10) exams 2022. As per the official notification released by the board, the WBBSE Class 10 results will be announced by the president of the board on Friday, 3 June 2022.
The West Bengal Board Class 10 result will be released on the official websites of WBBSE: wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. Some other private portals will also host the Madhyamik results. For details about the same, check the official notice released by the board.
Visit the official website(s) of WBBSE: wbbse.wb.gov.in.
Click on Madhyamik result link on the homepage.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Enter your exam credentials and log in.
Your West Bengal Board Class 10 result will appear on the screen.
Download and save the result for future reference.
Students who appeared for the WBBSE class 10 exams can also check their result through SMS by messaging 'WB10<space>Roll number' to 5676750.
They can also pre-register their roll number and mobile number on exametc.com to get the result on SMS.
Results can also be checked online on the mobile application 'Madhyamik Results 2022'.
The board has also directed representatives of the affiliated institutions to collect madhyamik pariksha marksheets and certificates of students from selected camp offices from 10 am onwards on 3 June. It further instructs them to distribute the marksheets to the candidates on the same day.
