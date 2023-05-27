Assam HS Result 2023 Date: Download AHSEC Class 12 Results on ahsec.assam.gov.in

AHSEC Assam Board HS 12th Class Result will be declared soon. Details here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is anticipated to declare the Assam HS 12th Result 2023 anytime soon on the official website, ahsec.assam.gov.in.
Candidates who appeared in the Assam Board Class 12 examination this year can download and check the results, scorecards, marksheets, topper list, and other details from the website, once the result is officially released.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, "Pankaj Borthakur, Controller of Examination, AHSEC said that the Assam HS Results 2023 will not be released this week. It is expected to be in first week of June, 2023."
Approximately, 2 lakh candidates participated in the AHSEC Class 12 examination this year in various streams including Science, Arts, and Commerce.
The final exam of Assam Class 12 was held by the council from 20 February to 20 March 2023. The exam was conducted in morning and evening shifts.
Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on Assam Board AHSEC HS 12th Results 2023.
The Assam Board 12th class result can be downloaded and checked from the following websites.
ahsec.assam.gov.in.
assam.result.in
assamresult.co.in
sebaonline.org
resultassam.nic.in
Go to the official website, ahsec.assam.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the Assam Board HS Result 2023.
A login page will show up.
Enter the required login details like roll number and date of birth.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will show up on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)