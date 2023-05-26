PSEB 10th Result 2023 Declared; Download Punjab Board Results At pseb.ac.in

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Class Result 2023 declared: The Punjab School Education Board, PSEB declared the PSEB 10th result 2023 today, 26 May 2023 at around 12 PM. The board had announced the PSEB 10th result date and time beforehand. The result link will be active tomorrow.

Students who appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 exams can check the results at pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com. The PSEB Class 10 exams were conducted from 4 March to 20 April 2023 and the exams were in the morning shifts- from 10 AM to 1:15 PM.

The PSEB officials announced the results via a press conference. Around 3 lakh students appeared for class 10 board exams in Punjab this year and all will get access to the results today. Students will have to obtain at least 33 percent marks to qualify for the exam.