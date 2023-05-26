CMAT Result 2023: NTA CMAT Results To Be Declared Soon on cmat.nta.nic.in

NTA CMAT Result 2023 is expected to be released soon. Check details here.
(Photo: iStock)
CMAT Result 2023 Release Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) result 2023 today on Friday, 26 May 2023.
Candidates who took part in the CMAT Exam 2023 can download and check their scores on the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in by using their personal login credentials like security pin, date of birth, application number, and more.
This year, more than 50,000 students took part in the CMAT MBA Entrance Test 2023 that was held across different states of the country.
After the declaration of the CMAT result, candidates will be able to download scorecards, marksheets, topper list, and other details from the aforementioned website.
The CMAT scorecards will include all the important details like qualifying status, overall percentile, All India Rank (AIR), total CMAT scores, and sectional marks.
Candidates who will successfully qualify the CMAT Exam, will have to go through selection process of different MBA colleges of the country where they wish to seek admission.
Check this space regularly to get the important and latest updates on CMAT 2023.
Go to the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the CMAT 2023 Result.
A login page will show up.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your CMAT result will appear on the screen.
Check the scores carefully.
Download, save, and print a hard copy of the scorecard for further references.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)