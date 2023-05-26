RBSE 10th Result 2023: Rajasthan Board May Declare the Class 10 Results Today

RBSE 10th Result 2023 Date and Time. Check Rajasthan Board results here.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023 Today: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the RBSE 10th result 2023 anytime soon now.
Although the exact result date and time of Rajasthan Board Class 10th result has not been announced by the board officials yet, it is likely that the result will be declared today at 4 pm onwards.
Once the results are declared, candidates who took part in the RBSE 10th Exams 2023 can check the scorecard, topper list, marksheet, and other details from the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
This year, Rajasthan Board Exams were conducted from 16 March to 13 April 2023. Approximately, 9 lakh candidates participated in the RBSE 10th exams in the current year. The State Education Minister BD Kalla will declare the RBSE matric results via a press conference.
Earlier on 18 May, RBSE declared the 12th class board results for Science and Commerce streams. Also, the RBSE 12th Arts results were released by the concerned officials yesterday on Thursday, 25 May 2023.
Go to the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the 'Examination Result 2023' section.
Click on the direct link for downloading the RBSE 10th Class Result 2023.
A login page will open.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your Rajasthan Board 10th class result will show up.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
