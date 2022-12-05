AP LAWCET, PGLCET Counselling 2022 Starts: Last Date, Documents Required, More

AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Counselling Starts on the official website. Check out the direct link and steps to apply here.
AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Counselling Begins: The APSCHE (Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education) has started the registration process for the AP LAWCET (Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test) or PGLCET (Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test).
Candidates who have successfully qualified the AP LAWCET/PGLCET 2022 exam can register for the counselling from the official website, lawcet-sche.aptonline.in by using their personal login credentials.
Candidates must remember that the last date to apply for the AP LAWCET/PGLCET Counselling 2022 is 10 December 2022.
Let us read more details about the Ap LAWCET/PGLCET Counselling 2022 below.
Candidates who wish to apply for the Ap LAWCET, PGLCET Counselling 2022 have to pay a registration fee of Rs 800 (general category). Candidates belonging to SC/ST and OC/BC categories have to pay Rs 500 and 100 respectively.
To apply for the AP LAWCET, PGLECT Counselling 2022, candidates have to submit the following important documents.
Ap LAWCET, PGLCET Admit Card 2022.
Ap LAWCET, PGLCET Marks Certificates.
A valid Identity Card.
Ap LAWCET, PGLCET Rank Card.
Category certificate, if any.
EWS certificate, if any.
10 class certificate.
12th class certificate.
Candidates must note down that the Ap LAWCET, PGLCET Seat Allotment Result will be declared on 19 December 2022. Successful candidates can report to their allotted colleges till 23 December 2022.
Go to the official website, lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for AP LAWCET, PGLCET Counselling 2022.
A login page will be displayed on the screen.
Enter the login details like hall ticket number and date of birth.
Fill all the details on the counselling registration form.
Upload the necessary documents.
Pay the counselling fee.
Download, save, and take a print out of the application form for future reference.
