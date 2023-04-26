AP Inter Results 2023 Date Out: BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year Result Today at 5 pm

AP Inter Results 2023: BIEAP 1st and 2nd Year Result Date Confirmed. Details Here.
(Photo: iStock)
AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result 2023 Date: The Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the AP Inter Results 2023 for 1st and 2nd year today on 26 April 2023, 5 pm on the official websites, results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in, and manabadi.co.in.
Candidates who appeared in the AP Inter final exam can download and check their result by following the below mentioned steps.
This year, the AP Inter 1st year were conducted from 15 March to 3 April while the AP Inter 2nd year were held from 16 March to 4 April.
Besides, the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results, BIEAP will also announce the AP Inter 2023 vocational courses results today. Candidates can download and check the same by using their personal login credentials like roll number and date of birth.
According to media reports, the AP Inter results will be announced today by the Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana via a press conference that will be held at Lemon Tree Premier, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.
This year approximately 10,03,990 candidates appeared in the AP Inter Exams 2023, out of which 4.84 lakh students participated in the AP Inter 1st year while 5.19 lakh candidates appeared in the AP Inter 2nd year. The examination was held across 1489 exam centers of the state.
Visit the official websites, bie.ap.gov.in and manabadi.co.in.
On the appeared home page, click on the direct links for AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2023.
Click on any of the links and a login page will appear on your screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will appear on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)