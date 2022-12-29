AP Inter Exams Date Sheet 2023 for 1st and 2nd Year Released; How to Download

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has officially released the date sheet for AP inter 1st year and 2nd-year examination 2023 on the website for candidates. You can download the AP Inter Exams Date Sheet 2023 for 1st and 2nd year from the official website - bie.ap.gov.in. Candidates preparing to appear for the AP inter exams are requested to go through the exam dates and details carefully. They must stay updated with the latest announcements on the site.

The AP Inter Exams Date Sheet 2023 for 1st and 2nd year is released recently on bie.ap.gov.in. Candidates must take note of the exam dates and appear for them on time. They can download the AP inter timetable anytime they want as it has already been declared on the aforementioned website. One must know the exam dates and remember them.