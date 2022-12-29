AP Inter Exams Date Sheet 2023 for 1st and 2nd Year Released; How to Download

AP Inter Exams Date Sheet 2023 for 1st and 2nd year is declared on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has officially released the date sheet for AP inter 1st year and 2nd-year examination 2023 on the website for candidates. You can download the AP Inter Exams Date Sheet 2023 for 1st and 2nd year from the official website - bie.ap.gov.in. Candidates preparing to appear for the AP inter exams are requested to go through the exam dates and details carefully. They must stay updated with the latest announcements on the site.
The AP Inter Exams Date Sheet 2023 for 1st and 2nd year is released recently on bie.ap.gov.in. Candidates must take note of the exam dates and appear for them on time. They can download the AP inter timetable anytime they want as it has already been declared on the aforementioned website. One must know the exam dates and remember them.
Candidates were eagerly waiting for the AP inter timetable to be declared for the 1st and 2nd year by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP).
According to the details mentioned on the date sheet, the AP Inter 1st year exam 2023 is set to begin on 15 March. The exam is scheduled to end on 4 April 2023.
The AP Inter 2nd year exam 2023 will start on 16 March, as per the date mentioned on the official schedule. The exams are set to conclude on 4 April 2023 for all candidates.
Here are the simple steps you should follow to download the AP Inter Exams Date Sheet 2023 for 1st and 2nd year online:
Go to the website - bie.ap.gov.in.
Find the "What's new" section and click on the Time Table for First and Second Year Intermediate Public Examinations (Theory) March 2023, on the homepage.
A pdf of the timetable will display on your screen.
Go through the exam dates and details carefully on the date sheet.
Download the AP inter timetable from the website.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)