CBSE Board Exams Date Sheet 2023 Likely To Be Released Soon: Latest Details Here
CBSE Board Exams Date Sheet 2023 for 10, 12 classes is expected to be out by 27 December 2022.
CBSE Date Sheet 2023 for 10, 12 To Be Out Soon: The much awaited CBSE Board Exams Date Sheet 2023 for classes 10, 12 is likely to be released soon by the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) on the official websites, cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.
As per several media reports, the concerned authorities might issue the CBSE 10, 12 class Date Sheet 2023 tomorrow, 27 December 2022. However, there is no official confirmation about the same yet.
The delay in the CBSE board exams date sheet is apparently due to the several ongoing and upcoming entrance examination. Ideally, CBSE releases date sheets at least six weeks prior to the start of examinations.
CBSE Boards 2023: 10 and 12 Class Exam Dates
As per different media reports, the CBSE 10, 12 class exams 2023 will start from 15 February and end on 7 April 2023. The CBSE Class 10, 12 results are expected to be announced by the last week of May 2023.
This year, approximately more than 34 lakh candidates have registered for the CBSE Board Exams 2023 for 10 and 12 classes. Out of these, almost 16 lakh students will appear in the 12th class exam while 18 lakh candidates will go for the 10th class examination.
The CBSE board practical exams 2023 will start from 1 January 2023.
Candidates must check the official websites of CBSE regularly to stay updated about the upcoming CBSE Board 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023. You can also visit this space to get the latest CBSE exam details.
