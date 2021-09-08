AP EAMCET 2021 Result Declared: Here's How to Check It

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Wednesday, 8 September, declared Engineering result of Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2021. AP Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh announced the result in a press conference.

Students who appeared for the same can check their results on the official website: sche.ap.gov.in. It can also be checked online on manabadi.co.in.