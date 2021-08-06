JEE Main Session 3 Result Declared: 17 Students Get 100 Percentile score

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main session 3 results of 2021. The result can be accessed at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per news agency PTI, 17 students have obtained a full 100 percentile score. This is believed to be a record high.

Further, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are reported to have performed better than all other states, with four students each obtaining a 100 percentile score.