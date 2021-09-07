NEET UG 2021 Dress Code and Other Guidelines

NEET 2021 Exam Dress Code for boys and girls and what not to carry in examination hall. Image used for representational purposes.
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) 2021 exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 12 September 2021. The exam is scheduled to be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.
According to a report by Indian Express, around 16 lakh candidates have registered to appear for NEET 2021 exam. All candidates appearing for the same will have to follow certain guidelines and dress code.
Light clothes with long sleeves are not permitted. However, in case the candidates come in cultural/ customary dress at the examination centre, they should report at least an hour before the last reporting time, that is, 12:30 pm.
Candidates are not allowed to wear shoes. Slippers and sandals with low heels are permitted.
In case of any deviation required due to unavoidable (medical, etc.) circumstances, specific approval of the NTA must be taken before the admit cards are issued.
The NTA has also issued a list of items which are prohibited inside the NEET examination centre.
Here is a list of items which the candidates should not carry in the examination hall.
Any textual material (printed or written), bits of paper, geometry/pencil box, plastic pouch, calculator, pen, scale, writing pad, pen drives, eraser, calculator, etc.
Items like wallet, goggles, handbags, belt, cap, etc.
Candidates should not carry any communication devices like mobile phone, Bluetooth, earphones, microphone, pager, health band, etc.
Any watch/wristwatch, bracelet, camera, etc.
Any ornaments/metallic items.
Any food items opened or packed, water bottle, etc.
Any other item which could be used for unfair means, by hiding communication devices like a microchip, camera, Bluetooth device, etc.
For more specific details about the barred items and other information, check the information bulletin of NEET UG 2021 on the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.
