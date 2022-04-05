Anxieties Soar for Lakhs of Aspirants as JEE Main Dates Clash With Boards

Every year, lakhs of students sit for JEE Main, hoping to secure admissions at India’s top engineering colleges, namely the NITs and IITs. Over 9.39 lakh students appeared for JEE Mains in 2021. Students can apply to technical undergraduate programs in engineering, architecture, and planning across India with their JEE results.

Each candidate’s exam will be scheduled on one of the six dates that are announced by the NTA. Students will know about the dates when they receive their admit cards, scheduled to be out mid-April.

No Clarity from Authorities Yet

Students say that they have been writing mails to the NTA but have not received a concrete reply as yet. A writ petition, filed by a student, was heard in the Supreme Court on 30 March. The Supreme Court disposed of the petition, saying that the matter pertains to the policy domain.

The court said, "The matter pertains to the policy domain. Hence, we permit the petitioners to submit a representation to the competent authority for consideration. The decision of the competent authority will, however, not furnish any basis for initiating a fresh round of litigation before this Court since the matter pertains to a matter of policy."

However, students said that their representation had tried to meet the NTA, but they were told off and did not receive any help. A student said, "Some of our student representatives had approached NTA but they did not pay any heed to our concerns."

The Director-General of the NTA did not respond to our queries on the same. (This story will be updated in case he responds).