CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result Revaluation 2022: Last Date To Apply, Check Details

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result Revaluation last date announced.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published an official notice stating that the result revaluation window for Class 12 students has opened.
After the results were declared, a dispute resolution mechanism has been formed so that the schools can raise objections and send feedback regarding the results.
It is to be noted that Class 12 students cannot raise objections regarding the results directly. Only schools can apply for the CBSE Result Revaluation 2022.
Students are requested to report to their respective school authorities with the problems so that they can raise objections within the deadline.
The official notice by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) clearly states that the last date to apply for CBSE Result Revaluation 2022 is 31 March 2022.
Students and the school authorities are requested to abide by the deadline. They should raise objections regarding the results within the mentioned date.
It is also important to remember that the revaluation results will be declared later during the CBSE Term 2 results.
All the crucial dates and information regarding CBSE Result Revaluation 2022 are mentioned on the official notification released on the website.
Here are a few steps that can help to complete the CBSE Class 12 Result Revaluation 2022 application process:
Schools must click on the official website of CBSE – cbse.gov.in.
Go to the tab that states 'School Request Submission For Resolution (Term-I Exam Result-2022).'
Login to your account by entering your credentials.
Candidates will be allowed to submit their CBSE Result Revaluation requests after logging in.
Download and save a copy of the submissions after providing your requests.
Students are requested to keep checking the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) – cbse.gov.in for further updates on the revaluation and other important announcements.
