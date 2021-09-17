If Anti-NEET Law is Passed, Can TN Students Write NEET for Colleges Outside TN?

Since 2017, Tamil Nadu has been trying to exempt itself from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam. On 13 September 2021, the Tamil Nadu Under Graduate Medical College Degree Courses Bill-2021 was passed in the Legislative Assembly.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin cited findings of the Justice AK Rajan panel, constituted by the state government to support the Bill which is now an Act. The panel was the first ever to analyse the impact of social status, economic backwardness, and reservation on the performance of students in a national examination.

While the report suggests an exponential dip in the number of students from state board taking admission in medical colleges, there are major concerns raised by students from other boards. If the new Act receives the President’s assent, then what about those students who want to appear for NEET and get into colleges outside Tamil Nadu?

The Quint spoke to legal experts and educationists to understand.