AILET 2023 Result Declared: Steps To Download and Check - Direct Link

AILET 2023 Result Out: The National Law University (NLU) has declared the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) Result 2023 on the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The AILET Exam 2023 was conducted by the 11 December 2022. The exam is held annually by the concerned officials for candidates who want to seek admission into different courses like BA LLB (Hons), LLM and PhD programme.

As of now NLU has released the result for BA LLB (Hons) and LLM, the PhD result date will be announced later, stated the official notification.

Let us find the steps to download and check the AILET Result PDF 2023 using the direct link.