AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2023 Schedule To Be Out Soon; Steps To Register Here

Check the steps, process & more details for the AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2023 for which the dates will be out soon
Education
AIIMS INI CET 2023 registration dates will be out soon

AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS is all set to release the counselling schedule for the July session anytime soon. The authorities declared the results on May 13, 2023 after which the counselling process takes place. Candidates who have achieved the minimum cut-off marks are eligible for INI July session counselling 2023. 

AIIMS will release the counselling schedule along with the information brochure. Eligible candidates can register beforehand by entering their registration ID, Exam Unique Code (EUC), password, and captcha code.  They will also have to fill out personal and academic details.

The Combined Entrance Test (CET) is conducted for admission into the postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs), and MDS] at Institutes of National Importance (INIs) for Medical Education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and all new AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER-Chandigarh, and SCTIMST- Trivandrum.

The counselling process comprises of 4 rounds: mock round, first round, second round, and open round. The seat allotment round consists of online registration, choice filling and locking, verification of original documents, and payment of prescribed fees. The seats will be allocated as per the preference. Candidates can accept or reject the allotted seats.

How to Apply For AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2023?

Shortlisted candidates will be able to take part in the counselling process. by following the below-mentioned steps-

  1. Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in

  2. Go to INI CET and complete registration

  3. Enter the required details to login

  4. Fill in the form and lock in preferences

  5. You can also save and submit the choices

